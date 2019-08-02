AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Standards is hosting free safety courses for employers and employees. Visit the class registration page at www.safetyworksmaine.gov or call 1-877-SAFE 345 (1-877-723-3345) to register for any class.

Forklift Operator Safety:

Monday, August 5, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., SafetyWorks! Training Institute, 45 Commerce Drive, Augusta

This class is designed for new operators. The instruction will involve classroom and hands-on training. Training will include performing a forklift inspection and using a forklift simulator. This training does not meet the requirements to qualify the participants to be a “qualified operator.” Only the employer can provide such certification.

Fire Extinguisher/Emergency Action Plan/Workplace Violence:

Tuesday, August 6, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., SafetyWorks! Training Institute, 45 Commerce Drive, Augusta

In this class you will learn about Emergency Action Plans, including workplace violence, as well as various types of fire extinguishers and how to maintain them. This is a hands-on class. Those attending this class should come prepared to discharge a fire extinguisher.

10-Hour Construction Standards:

Thursday, August 8- Friday, August 9, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the first day, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second day, SafetyWorks! Training Institute, 45 Commerce Drive, Augusta

This 1½-day course offers basic information on several of the OSHA standards for construction (29 CFR 1926). Attendees who complete the course will receive an OSHA 10-hour course completion certificate.

Vehicle Ergonomics:

Monday, August 12, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., SafetyWorks! Training Institute, 45 Commerce Drive, Augusta

This is a four-hour program designed to offer basic information on ergonomics for those who spend much of their day in a vehicle. Drivers face a variety of problems related to ergonomics, stress, job injuries, fatigue, and exposures. Program participants will have an improved understanding of the importance of proper driving posture, varying work activities, stretching and activity breaks, limiting exposures, and how to make regular corrective adjustments to driving positions. Participants will also explore wellness and self-care strategies to reduce stress and back/neck pain and to improve energy levels.

Establishing an Effective Safety Committee – Safety Officer:

Tuesday, August 13, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., SafetyWorks! Training Institute, 45 Commerce Drive, Augusta

This class will train new safety officers and help to establish an effective safety committee. This class will give you the skills to put a dynamic committee together or strengthen the work of existing teams. It will provide models for hazard assessment, accident review, “near-miss” reporting, OSHA regulations, facility inspections and required training. It will help you analyze the strengths and weaknesses of your program and give you a game plan for greater success.

How to Conduct a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Assessment:

Wednesday, August 14, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., SafetyWorks! Training Institute, 45 Commerce Drive, Augusta

This course is designed to assist you in developing a PPE program and how to organize your PPE needs. Employers must conduct a hazard assessment before requiring employees to use PPE. The assessment provides information needed to select the appropriate PPE for the hazards at the workplace. Learn how to conduct a hazard assessment in this hands-on class.

Fire Service Respiratory Protection:

Thursday, August 15, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., SafetyWorks! Training Institute, 45 Commerce Drive, Augusta

This class will cover the OSHA respiratory protection standard, state statutes, and agency rules relating to the fire service’s use of SCBA. Other topics include written programs, medical clearances, fit testing, facial hair, two-in, two-out, annual training requirements, flow and hydrostatic testing requirements, weekly/monthly checks, the OSHA and Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) rules for breathing air compressors, licensing, maintenance and recordkeeping.

Public Sector Compliance:

Friday, August 16, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Bangor CareerCenter, 45 Oak Street, Suite 3, Bangor

This assistance program is for state, county, municipal, and quasi-municipal employers, managers, and employees. The program is an overview of public-sector employer responsibilities including injury/fatality reporting, written programs, training, equipment/facility inspections, and recordkeeping. In addition, this class covers SafetyWorks! assistance including training and no-cost safety and health consultation programs to proactively help employers before an accident or incident occurs.

Scaffolding and Fall Protection:

Tuesday, August 20, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., SafetyWorks! Training Institute, 45 Commerce Drive, Augusta

In this class you will learn the types of scaffolding, proper setup, how to protect workers from falls, and when you must use fall protection. The instructor will explain the OSHA requirements for scaffolding and fall protection, including the definition of “competent person.”

Video Display Terminal Train-the-Trainer:

Thursday, August 22, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., SafetyWorks! Training Institute, 45 Commerce Drive, Augusta

Maine’s Video Display Terminal (VDT) law requires employers to train VDT operators how to work safely at the computer. This class prepares trainers, supervisors, and safety-team members to recognize and eliminate the hazards to which VDT operators are exposed.

OSHA Recordkeeping:

Friday, August 23, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Greater Portland CareerCenter, 151 Jetport Boulevard, Portland

This class provides thorough and comprehensive six-hour training for both new and experienced safety and human resources personnel. You will learn the OSHA rule (29 CFR 1904) regarding recording and reporting work-related injuries and illnesses as it applies to your organization. This class includes several hands-on activities on how to correctly fill out the required injury reporting forms.

NFPA #1 Fire Code:

Tuesday, August 27, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., SafetyWorks! Training Institute, 45 Commerce Drive, Augusta

This full-day course provides overview training to fire fighters and emergency response personnel. This multi-part document has 16 sections to safeguard life and protect property from dangerous conditions caused by fire and explosion. Other fire codes including NFPA 101, 57, 58, 30, 13, 25, and 72 are referred to in this code.

Impairment Detection Training for Employers:

Thursday, August 29, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Machias CareerCenter, 53 Prescott Drive, Suite 1, Machias

This training session is designed to help owners, managers, and supervisors recognize and respond appropriately to employee-impairment in the workplace in order to reduce worker accidents and injuries. Participants will be taught procedures to detect impairment regardless of the substance or cause. This class is designed to fulfill the federal DOT requirements for reasonable suspicion training of supervisors. In addition, participants will learn how to develop and implement policies that address impairment in the workplace and are in compliance with Maine’s Substance Abuse Testing Law.

SafetyWorks! is not OSHA and cannot issue fines or citations to private businesses. While SafetyWorks! helps businesses of any size, priority is given to small businesses. The program trains about 8,000 people and consults at nearly 1,000 worksites in Maine each year. Employers interested in learning more about the consulting and training services offered by SafetyWorks! should call 1-877-SAFE 345 (1-877-723-3345) or visit www.safetyworksmaine.com .

The Bureau of Labor Standards is Maine’s regulatory agency overseeing labor and employment law and workplace safety; it provides both consultation and enforcement services. The division promotes and achieves compliance with labor standards to protect and enhance the welfare of Maine’s workforce.

The State of Maine is an equal opportunity provider. Auxiliary aids and services are available to individuals with disabilities upon request.

