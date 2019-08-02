KINGFIELD — Results from Kingfield Festival Days activities and contests have been announced. The annual event took place Thursday, July 18 through Sunday, July 21.

Pet parade

1. Cali Cousins

2. Finn Withee

3. Mack Walen

Grand Parade

1. Tim White –Apollo 11 float

2. The Hood – Space Jam

3. The Jetsons go to the Strand in Outer Space

Cribbage

Lee Bachelder

Doughnut on a string

1. Isaiah Dereszynski

2. Caitlyn Doucette

3. Noah Dereszynski

Three-legged race

1.Cheyenne Allen and Caitlyn Doucette

2. Darius Pelham and Isaiah Dereszynski

Kids parade

Avery Dunham as Elsa

Bike raffle

Corbyn Chase

Westin Wahl

Croquet tournament

Bobby Brown and Jed Nickerson

Duck race

1. Dana Boyce

2. Caitlyn Doucette

3. Wanda Brown

Cook-off

Melissa Doucette

Man of the Year: Jim Williamson

Mrs Kingfield: Lynette Handrahan

Raffle winners

Wendy Whittle

Caitlyn Doucette

Maine Mudbowl Championship: Muddas

Talent show

Youth

1. Jessica Kolek – gymnastics

2. David Savoy-Emmons – card tricks

3. Cheyenne Allen and Caitlyn Doucette – card tricks

Teen

Judy Kolek – dance

