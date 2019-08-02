KINGFIELD — Results from Kingfield Festival Days activities and contests have been announced. The annual event took place Thursday, July 18 through Sunday, July 21.
Pet parade
1. Cali Cousins
2. Finn Withee
3. Mack Walen
Grand Parade
1. Tim White –Apollo 11 float
2. The Hood – Space Jam
3. The Jetsons go to the Strand in Outer Space
Cribbage
Lee Bachelder
Doughnut on a string
1. Isaiah Dereszynski
2. Caitlyn Doucette
3. Noah Dereszynski
Three-legged race
1.Cheyenne Allen and Caitlyn Doucette
2. Darius Pelham and Isaiah Dereszynski
Kids parade
Avery Dunham as Elsa
Bike raffle
Corbyn Chase
Westin Wahl
Croquet tournament
Bobby Brown and Jed Nickerson
Duck race
1. Dana Boyce
2. Caitlyn Doucette
3. Wanda Brown
Cook-off
Melissa Doucette
Man of the Year: Jim Williamson
Mrs Kingfield: Lynette Handrahan
Raffle winners
Wendy Whittle
Caitlyn Doucette
Maine Mudbowl Championship: Muddas
Talent show
Youth
1. Jessica Kolek – gymnastics
2. David Savoy-Emmons – card tricks
3. Cheyenne Allen and Caitlyn Doucette – card tricks
Teen
Judy Kolek – dance
