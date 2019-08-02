FARMINGTON — The first Farmington High School Old Timers Reunion was so well attended that a second one is being planned this year.

The 2nd Annual Farmington High School Old Timers Reunion will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 14 at the Farmington Community Center on Middle Street.

Announcement letters with attendance confirmations have been sent out to 965 known alumni, and several have been returned by the post office for various reasons. The organizers are looking for contact information for alumni that may have moved away, changed their address or telephone number. They are also looking for information on those that may be deceased.

To help update the alumni listings, please send an e-mail or call using the information below.

Those that graduated in 1969 or before and did NOT receive the letter, please call Ruby at (207) 778-4320, or e-mail [email protected] You can also call Joe at 352-797-0784 or email [email protected] .

If no answer, please leave a message with your name, address, etc and a letter will be sent right with the information.

The deadline for registration is August 17. Those that did not receive a letter need to contact Ruby or Joe as soon as possible to obtain more information about the reunion.

Please share this information with alumni you know that did not receive it.

Volunteers are still needed to help with the reunion.

An even larger turnout is hoped for than last year.

This year the reunion will be held downstairs at the Farmington Community Center. Some alumni may remember going there for hot lunches during their days at Farmington High School. It will be an opportunity to visit with classmates, renew old friendships and make new ones. There will be underclassmen graduates to re-connect with.

Enjoy food, fun and fellowship as well as the chance to visit old friends and do a lot of reminiscing. It will be a “blast from the past” going down memory lane. This is an opportunity to remember and reflect on the good times experienced at Farmington High School.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: