AUBURN — Fire crews on foot and in a boat battled a stubborn brush fire Friday at Salmon Point on Lake Auburn.

A fire official said the area is difficult to reach on foot and using a boat was easier. A crew entered the lake from the nearby Route 4 boat launch shortly after the 1 p.m. call.

Less than a quarter-acre burned, a fire official said. The cause was being investigated later Friday.

Smoke could be seen from points around the lake, including from nearby Tabers restaurant and minigolf course on Lake Shore Drive.

Salmon Point, where various brooks enter the lake, is popular with fishermen because it draws salmon and togue.

