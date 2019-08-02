Auburn firefighters prepare to leave the Route 4 boat launch Friday afternoon to battle a brush fire at nearby Salmon Point on Lake Auburn. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

AUBURN — Fire crews on foot and in a boat battled a stubborn brush fire Friday at Salmon Point on Lake Auburn.

A fire official said the area is difficult to reach on foot and using a boat was easier. A crew entered the lake from the nearby Route 4 boat launch shortly after the 1 p.m. call.

Smoke rises from a brush fire at Salmon Point on Lake Auburn on Friday afternoon. Crews battled the fire from land and from the lake. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Less than a quarter-acre burned, a fire official said. The cause was being investigated later Friday.

Smoke could be seen from points around the lake, including from nearby Tabers restaurant and minigolf course on Lake Shore Drive.

Salmon Point, where various brooks enter the lake, is popular with fishermen because it draws salmon and togue.

