FARMINGTON — SummerFest drew large crowds to the downtown area and beyond Friday and Saturday, July 26 and 27.

For the first time, the talent show Friday night was held in the North Church. 99–year old Maurice Hovey wowed the crowd with his harmonica–playing ability. He won the People’s Choice award and $100.

Saturday morning children dressed as fairies or fantasy figures gathered near the Franklin County Children’s Task Force office on Church Street for the children’s parade. Rileigh Blanchet led the youngsters from Church Street up Main Street to Meetinghouse Park where a variety of fun things were set up for children to participate in.

Elvis made an appearance in the park to the delight of many.

Saturday night the Dreamin’ Big bed races were held. The Sleeping on the Job trophy for a business was awarded to contestants from Farmington Early Learning Center.

The team was a family affair with staff members and sisters–in–law Tammy and Danielle Hamlin joined by Danielle’s children Riley and Dylan Hamlin. The two are FELC graduates. They were joined by Luke Doscinski.

