To the Editor:

In my efforts as a canvasser in Franklin County, I meet many people and hear their descriptions of their lives. I am struck by how many struggle daily with basic health care, food security, and affordable housing, through no fault of their own.

Their access to services has decreased or been eliminated because Franklin County Commissioners Charlie Webster and Terry Brann decided in 2017, 2018, and 2019 to slash funding for social service agencies.

The people I have met deserve politicians who will help, not hurt them. They deserve better than these two whose decisions have callous and crippling effects on our community members. Vote them out in 2020.

Victoria Cohen

Farmingto

