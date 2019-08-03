Charitable fund accepting scholarship applications

PORTLAND — The Maine Community Foundation announces $18,016 in awards from the Daniel Cardillo Charitable Fund, which supports young people pursuing their artistic, academic, athletic and vocational or life’s passion outside of the traditional school environment.

The 10 students from across Maine will be attending a range of programs, from the New England Music Camp to Japanese Language Camp. Several awardees will be pursuing training in dance and winter sports.

Family, friends and admirers of Dan Cardillo established the fund in 1999. Cardillo was a junior Olympic skier, an avid fisherman, a serious student and a gifted artist who attacked challenges with and encouraged others to do their personal best and reach for their goals.

The deadline for the next round of scholarships is May 1, 2020. Application and guidelines are available at www.mainecf.org.

MaineCF’s Western Mountains Committee awards

PORTLAND — The Western Mountains Committee of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded $68,033 in grants to 11 nonprofits.

The local grant recipient is the Rangeley Lakes Region Historical Society, and the grant is to expand the activities and efforts as part of the Rangeley Regatta Program.

The next proposal deadline is Feb. 15, 2020. Application, guidelines and a list of recent grants can be found at www.mainecf.org.

The Western Mountains Fund is built through donations from the community. For more information about the fund, contact Senior Foundation Officer Laura Reed at [email protected] or 207-564-3236.

Sunday evening Vesper service

MINOT — Sunday evening Vesper service is scheduled at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, at the Empire Grove Chapel.

The service each Sunday is about one hour long, and features a guest preacher, snacks and music. Sunday summer services will run through Sept. 1 st. Everyone is welcome.

For additional information, contact the UMC office at 207-782-3972.

Lewiston Senior Center Mahjong Club

LEWISTON — The Lewiston Senior Center Mahjongg Club plays from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays in the Seniors’ Room at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave.

There are all levels of players from beginners to seasoned veterans. Folks who don’t know how to play should attend if interested because there will be people who will teach the game. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, call 207-344-8485 and leave a message for Pat.

A little free library has been added at the town office

LEEDS — A little library has sprouted next to the day lilies at the Leeds Town Office. Donated by the Leeds book group and built by Jeff Clark of Greene, the little red barn contains free books for children and adults.

Similar to the Little Free Libraries in neighborhoods around the country, the library hopes to inspire a love of reading, build community and spark creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges.

People wanting to donate books can leave them in the box inside the Leeds Town Office.

UMO free courses for high school students

ORONO — The University of Maine is offering a broad portfolio of over 80 on-campus courses and over 35 online courses to high school students. Classes are taught by world-class UMaine faculty and meet general education requirements of the University of Maine System, as well as the majority of colleges nationwide.

Through a partnership between the Maine Department of Education and the University of Maine, tuition is waived for students of Maine public and home schools for up to 12 college credits a year. Fall classes start Sept. 3. Registration is open at umaine.edu/earlycollege.

Interested students and parents are encouraged to contact Allison Small, early college programs coordinator, 207-581-8004; [email protected]

