Kenyans Alex Korio and Joyciline Jepkosgei were the men’s and women’s champions Saturday morning at the 22nd annual Beach to Beacon 10K in Cape Elizabeth.

More than 6,500 runners competed in the road race, Maine’s largest each year. Complete results can be found here.

Korio finished in 27 minutes and 34 seconds, six seconds shy of the course record. Jepkosgei won the women’s race in 31:04.

Jairus Kipchoge-Birech of Kenya was the second man in 28:28. Bashir Abdi of Belgium was third in 28:35.

Sandrafelis Cheney-Tuei, last year’s women’s champion, was second and Charlotte Purdue of the UK was third. Emily Infeld, the top American woman, finished fourth.

The Maine men’s champion was Dan Curts of Ellsworth in 29:26. Ryan Smith of Farmington was the second Mainer in 30:27 and Will Geoghegan of Brunswick, was third in 30:47.

Sofie Matson, who’ll be a junior this fall at Falmouth High, was the top Maine woman in 36:01. Corey Dowe of Farmington was second in 36:34 and Heather Gallant of Wayne was third in 36:58.

The wheelchair division was won for the 12th time by Tony Nogueira, 51, of Glenn Ridge, New Jersey. Nogueira, last year’s winner, crossed the finish line in 22:51. Michelle Wheeler of Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, was top female finisher in wheelchair event in 30:25.

The first race of the Beach to Beacon weekend was held on Friday afternoon. Griffin Allaire of Wells and Karley Piers of Falmouth were winners of the High School Mile, featuring many of the top high school distance runners in the state.

This story will be updated.

« Previous