ANDOVER — People from the River Valley and beyond crowded into town Saturday for the 39th annual Andover Olde Home Days.

There was something for everyone, highlighted by the lengthy parade, which carried the theme, “Where the road ends … the fun begins.”

There were 36 people in the Andover Service Circle 4½-mile open run, 1-mile fun run and 1-mile open walk, with the Western Maine Street Rod Antique/Classic Car Show just a short ways away in Aker’s Field.

People filed into the Common where there were vendors and food, while in other parts of the downtown there were contests of pie eating, ice cream eating, skillet throwing and arm wrestling.

Others enjoyed attending the indoor displays: art, flowers, photography.

Many took a break around noon for the firemen’s chicken barbecue in the fire station. Families also took wagon rides, offered all day by Hutchinson Farm of Andover.

A short time later, people made their way to the Mow-Ta Speedway in Grimaldi Field to watch some serious riding lawnmower racing.

Olde Home Days concludes Sunday, starting with a pair of 10 a.m. events: the Ellis River Riders game show on Airport Road and the Ellis River canoe float at the Lovejoy Covered Bridge.

There will be a second day of lawnmower races at 1 p.m. at the Mow-Ta Speedway, Grimaldi Field, where the Andover Service Circle 50/50 drawing happens at 2 p.m.

