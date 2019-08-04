This week’s poem is by Tom Fallon of Rumford.
On this first morning
By Tom Fallon
On this first morning
before sun rise.
I wake.
Morning air unmoving
over the dark lake.
Water moving slow,
quiet, breaking
under hemlock.
Stones in clear water.
A bird squeals sweet
in the trees.
Quiet.
Across the lake, dark
hemlock.
Water moving slow,
quiet , over stones.
On this first morning
at the lake, dark mountain
distant, gray sky
distant.
Water breaking.
Sun rise,
sky bluing,
without sound.
Morning air unmoving.
