On this first morning

By Tom Fallon

On this first morning

before sun rise.

 

I wake.

 

Morning air unmoving
over the dark lake.

Water moving slow,

quiet, breaking
under hemlock.

Stones in clear water.

A bird squeals sweet
in the trees.

Quiet.

Across the lake, dark
hemlock.

Water moving slow,
quiet , over stones.

On this first morning
at the lake, dark mountain
distant, gray sky
distant.

Water breaking.

Sun rise,
sky bluing,
without sound.

Morning air unmoving.

