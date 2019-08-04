MINOT — The Minot Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Historical House, 493 Center Minot Hill Road, when the speaker will be Carolyn Lawson, who talk on the “Myths and Meds of the Civil War.” She did a display and explanation of women’s clothing of the Civil War era at the recent Civil War Reenactment held at the Historical House.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: