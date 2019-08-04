MINOT — The Minot Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Historical House, 493 Center Minot Hill Road, when the speaker will be Carolyn Lawson, who talk on the “Myths and Meds of the Civil War.” She did a display and explanation of women’s clothing of the Civil War era at the recent Civil War Reenactment held at the Historical House.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Edgar W. Batsford
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Priscille J. Fontaine
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Robert P. Francoeur
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Marlene B. St. Pierre
-
Connections
Photo: Claxton welcomes Auburn Middle School student to Maine Senate