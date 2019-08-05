BETHEL — The Stephens High School Class of 1952 will hold their monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Roosters Roadhouse. All classmates, spouses and friends are invited.

Lewiston High School Class of 1949 reunion

AUBURN — The Lewiston High School Class of 1949 will hold a class reunion from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Hilton Garden Inn.

There will be a social hours at 11, a cash bar, buffet-0style lunch at 12:15 p.m. and raffles throughout the day. Cost is $25 per person, which includes tip and tax. Folks may pay at the event using cash or a check written out to Nancy Schott Plaisted. Classmates and guests are welcome.

TO RSVP, contact Nancy by Aug. 1 at 207-251-7655 or email her at [email protected]

RUMFORD — The Stephens High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at 11:30 am. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Hotel Rumford. All class members and guests are welcome.

For more information, call 207-562-4241.

MEXICO — The Mexico High School Class of 1948 will meet for their class luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Dick’s Restaurant. Members and guests are welcome.

AUBURN — The alumnae of both of Lewiston High School’s Class of 1952 and Class of 1953 will meet for a luncheon at noon every third Tuesday of the month at the Hilton Inn.

For more information, call Yvette Rousseau.

