AUBURN — Craig Zurhorst of Western Maine Transportation Services will be the featured speaker at the Lewiston-Rotary Lunch Club meeting from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Village Inn, 165 High St.

Zurhorst has been community relations director for Western Maine Transportation Services since July of 2007, but he has been a public transit fan, then advocate, since his youth. Zurhorst is a cooperative board member of the Region 9 School of Applied Technology in Mexico and is a volunteer with the Chisholm Ski Club at Rumford’s Black Mountain Ski Area.

Zurhorst’s presentation will cover the work Western Maine Transportations Services is doing to create a more relevant, sustainable and regional public transit system in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties, as well as Brunswick and, perhaps, Bath and Topsham.

L-A Rotary meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Village Inn. Lunch is available for $14. Guests and visiting Rotarians are always welcome.

For more information, visit www.lewistonauburnrotary.org or www.facebook.com/lewistonmainerotary/ or contact Club President Celeste Yakawonis at 207-713-7111.

