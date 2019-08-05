BRUNSWICK — Pejepscot Historical Society’s Chamberlain Day event returns on Saturday, Aug. 10, to reflect on the legacy of one of Maine’s most famous sons.

The full day of activities includes free tours at the Joshua L. Chamberlain Museum all day, two talks, a tea in the museum parlor and an evening sing-along Civil War concert in the Bowdoin College Chapel.

The keynote address, “The Professor’s Education: Joshua Chamberlain’s Rise to Leadership,” will be delivered by Jared Peatman, Senior Fellow at the George Washington University Center for Excellence in Public Leadership. Peatman, a Maine native, is the author of “The Long Shadow of Lincoln’s Gettsyburg Address” and a forthcoming book on the 20th Maine Regiment.

In 2020, Chamberlain Day will become the annual “Chamberlain Legacy Lecture,” a headline speaker event and reception to acknowledge the many ways Chamberlain left his mark on society.

This year’s event lasts the full day, with events starting at 8:30 a.m. and finishing with a rousing “Evening of Civil War Songs” in the Bowdoin College Chapel. The evening event is a family affair: mezzo-soprano Roxane Althouse, former assistant professor of music at Connecticut College, headlines a concert also featuring on piano her husband, Paul Althouse, former director of choral activities and professor of music at Connecticut College, and current director of music at Day’s Ferry Congregational Church in Bath; son Jeremy on guitar; and daughter Whitney on fiddle.

The program, researched extensively by Roxane Althouse, also a Chamberlain Museum docent, includes songs from both the north and south and opportunities for audience sing-along.

The full day’s schedule is as follows:

• 8:30 a.m.: Behind-the-Scenes Museum Tour & Refreshments, Chamberlain Museum, 226 Maine St., Brunswick;

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Free hourly guided tours, Chamberlain Museum; sale in the museum shop;

• 11 a.m.: Commemoration at Chamberlain Gravesite at Pine Grove Cemetery, Bath Road;

• 1 p.m.: Living History presentation: “Protecting the Flanks: Colonels Joshua L. Chamberlain and William B. Wooster at Gettysburg” with Ted Chamberlain and Jim Connery, Pilgrim House, 9 Cleveland St.;

• 2:30 p.m.: Living History presentation: “Tea and Stories with Fanny (Faye) Chamberlain,” Chamberlain Museum;

• 4 p.m.: “The Professor’s Education: Joshua Chamberlain’s Rise to Leadership” with Jared Peatman; and

• 7:30 p.m.: “An Evening of Civil War Songs” with the Althouse Family, Bowdoin College Chapel.

Full day tickets are available at $25, PHS members; $45, general admission. Individual tickets for most events are also available. Full admission and ticketing information is at http://pejepscothistorical.org/events/chamberlain-day, or call 207-729-6606.

