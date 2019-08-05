LEWISTON — Safe Voices, a domestic violence resource center based in Lewiston, is hosting a training for community members interested in volunteering on the organization’s 24-hour Helpline.

The training starts Sept. 17 and will meet once or twice a week through Dec. 3. Each session runs from 2 to 6 p.m. in Lewiston.

Safe Voices Helpline is often the first point of contact for those affected by domestic abuse, sex trafficking and exploitation who may be seeking support and resources. Volunteers on the Helpline may take calls from home or any place they have reliable phone service and a private space in which to talk. Shifts are available at all times of the day and week.

The training, known as Core Advocacy, Intervention, Response and Ethics Training, or CAIRET, equips volunteers with the tools to provide supportive listening and basic safety planning. Participants will learn about Safe Voices services and community resources. The CAIRET is a prerequisite for college students seeking internship opportunities at Safe Voices.

Interested persons must complete a background check and interview process. Contact Victoria Stanton at [email protected] or 207-795-6744 for more information.

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, call the Safe Voices 24-hour helpline at 1-800-559-2927.

