LISBON — The Lisbon Historical Society will feature speakers Noyes Lawrence and Merton Ricker at a meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Their theme will be “Lisbon Lobster Club #1,” founded rather accidentally in the early years of the past century.

Ricker will try to unravel the several myths about how this club got its start. It had a unique purpose, the pleasures that members enjoyed in a good lobster feed surrounded by company. It was also unique in that membership was limited to 35 members at any one time.

Ricker and Lawrence are former members of the club. Lawrence has a treasure trove of remembrances of club meetings. The club was undoubtedly the least serious of any social club in town. Lawrence will relish telling many tall tales and antics of the club.

At one time there was a ball game between the “Green Lobsters” and the “Red Lobsters” dressed in full regalia. The Dominican Band of Lewiston furnished the pep music for the contest, Lawrence reports.

There will also be a guest appearance of one of the more unique former members of the club.

The program will begin at 7 p.m. in the society rooms in the MTM Center on School Street. Parking and entrance are at the rear of the building. All are welcome to the free program, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Further information is available at [email protected] or 207-353-8510.

