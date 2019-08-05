TURNER — Concerns about speeding drivers on Little Wilson Pond Road prompted residents Monday night to ask the Board of Selectmen for help slowing them down.

Janet White, president of the Little Wilson Pond Association, said she looked into signs and crosswalks as options for the narrow road.

“There’s signs with solar lights that wrap around them,” White said.

She also suggested moving the signs closer to the intersection so they are easier to see.

Resident Mark Peters asked if the board would vote to install temporary speed bumps on the road, even suggesting residents could pay for them.

Board Chairman Kurt Youland said the only way to allow speed bumps would be to write and approve an ordinance allowing them on town roads.

“We will look into sign options and we will get back to you on what we think we can do,” Youland said. “We hear you and we’d like to help you, but we have to be careful what we do.”

He said if the board started allowing speed bumps, such bumps could end up all over town.

“We can start with some signs, flags on the signs — maybe move them or add new ones,” Youland said. “We can start with that, see if it will make a difference and go from there.”

In other matters, the board unanimously approved a medical marijuana store front license for Vacationland Cannabis Co. in a quick, no-comment public hearing.

Town Manager Kurt Schaub said owner Brent Fanjoy passed the code enforcement checks and the background checks with no issues.

“I want to thank Brent for his patience working with us,” Schaub said. “This is our first go-around for an applicant and he was fantastic.”

