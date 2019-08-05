Fire destroyed a mobile home in Skowhegan on Sunday and injured the woman who rented there, authorities said.

Skowhegan Fire Chief Shawn Howard said two cats in the building apparently died as well, while a firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

The fire was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the home on St. Mark Street, which is off Route 150/North Avenue. The fire drew mutual aid responses from the departments in Madison, Norridgewock, Canaan and Hartland.

Howard said the fire appears to have started in a bedroom and did not appear to be suspicious. The cause was still under investigation, he said.

The woman who rented the mobile home, whose name wasn’t available, was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan for treatment of smoke inhalation and other injuries.

Howard said the mobile home had a tin roof over its original roof, making the firefighting more difficult.

“Anytime you have voids for firefighters, it’s more challenging,” Howard said.

Most crews were at the scene for about an hour.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: