LEWISTON — Join the A-L Rotary Club for a talk on Advance Care Planning by Erin Pendexter Stone, RN, at a breakfast meeting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Governor’s Restaurant, 1185 Lisbon St. Cost for breakfast is $12.

Stone is a registered nurse caring for Maine’s older adult, chronically ill population with a vision to create a culture where talking about dying is a shared value and end-of-life care honors individual’s preferences, goals and values. She is a recipient of a Pollination Project seed grant and is a certified advance care planning facilitator.

Stone is the founder of NursingWise, a tiny nurse-led nonprofit with a mission to bring nursing wisdom to communities by providing advance care planning sessions in public venues to facilitate open, honest discussions and assist in completing advance care documents.

Stone graduated in 2000 from Central Maine Medical Center’s School of Nursing, 2003 from the University of Southern Maine with her BSN and in December 2018 from University of Maine with her MSN. She is employed by Central Maine Medical Center and the University of Southern Maine and is coordinator of the New Gloucester Food Pantry.

