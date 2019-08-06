LEWISTON — Lewiston’s National Night Out will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Lewiston Middle School, 75 Central Ave., and will include Movie Night as well. The event will include lots of activities, the movie “Mary Poppins Returns”, and free hot dogs, cookies and drinks will be provided by a local vendor.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer places to live. Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October). Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.

For more information, visit lewistonmaine.gov.

