MECHANIC FALLS — The Town Council has set the property tax rate at $20.95 per $1,000 of assessed value, a decrease of 85 cents from the previous year’s rate.

Interim Town Manager Fred Collins said the reduction was mainly because of the addition of Hannaford Supermarket to the tax rolls and additional business equipment at New England Warehouse.

In other matters Monday night, the council:

Awarded bids on three tax-acquired properties on Clifford Street, South Main Street and at 60 Brookline Drive to three individuals totaling $105,875.

Approved a Fire Department purchase of an emergency extraction tool for $8,930.

Appointed Chelsea Clavet and Lou Goulet to the Regional School Unit 16 school board, representing Mechanic Falls. Clavet will replace Aaron Ouellette, whose seat has been unoccupied since December 2018 when he resigned. Goulet replaced Jack Wiseman earlier last year. Goulet did not take out papers to run this year. RSU 16 board Chairwoman Mary Martin, who was re-elected in June, asked Goulet to serve for another year. Clavet and Goulet’s seats will be up for election in 2020.

Sent the fireworks ordinance back to the Planning Board for review and refinement. It was brought to the council’s attention that even though a property met the setback requirements to set off fireworks, it was listed on a street on which fireworks are prohibited. While the wording of the ordinance was approved via referendum, the listing of streets was not.

Did not reach a decision on a councilor to serve as a liaison on the Planning and Appeals boards because of scheduling conflicts.

