CANTON – The matriarch of the Marsters family, our beloved mother, Beverly Babb Marsters, 85, went to the arms of our Lord and Savior on July 29, 2019, following a brief illness and stay at the Hospice House of Auburn.

Beverly was a longtime resident of Canton, Maine. She was born in Bath, to Hebert E. and Erma (Small) Babb.

She was educated at both Bath and Canton Schools, became a CNA after working at Forster’s Mfg. in Wilton for 15 years before retiring. Before that, she was a homemaker, which she thoroughly enjoyed.

Being with her family and friends throughout the years was of the utmost importance to her.

Her favorite thing was going on road trips, dancing and just being around those that she loved and cared about. Beverly was a very kind, strong caring woman whose door was always open to many at her residence in Canton which she made home for 33 years. Her open door continued at Whitney Brook for 13 years.

She is survived by her sons; Douglas Marsters and his wife Paula, Scott Marsters and his wife Denise of Canton, Kevin Marsters of Laurens, S.C.; daughters, Kelly Marsters, her partner, Ernie, of Peru; Terry Marsters, Barbara Marsters of Dixfield; her wonderful 18 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, many nieces and nephews and her best friend, Annie Soda.

Beverly was predeceased by three of her nine children: Ronald Marsters, Timothy Marsters and her daughter, Julie Marsters Olsen; the father of her children, Arthur L. Marsters; her parents; siblings, David, Donald, George and Carol Babb.

The family would like to thank her many friends over the years who showed their love and kindness to our mother.

Thank you to St Mary’s Hospital, CMMC and the Hospice House for giving our mom the most excellent care possible during her recent stay.

Memorial visitation will be on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, 6-8 p.m., Wiles Funeral Home, 30 Weld Street, Dixfield, Maine. A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at 1 p.m., from the Canton Baptist Church, Canton, with graveside services at Pinewood Cemetery immediately following.

(We also will be having our beloved brother’s Ronald Marsters graveside services following our mother’s). Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com, where her video tribute will be shared later next week.

Remembrance gifts may be given to the

American Diabetes Association

2451 Crystal Drive

Suite 900

Arlington, VA 22202

