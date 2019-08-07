COUNTY — Community Bags sales during August will go to support the Franklin County 4-H Leaders Association.
In August, $1 from each $2.50 reusable community bag purchased at the Hannaford store in Farmington will go to association. Details on when the program was to occur were incorrectly supplied to the Livermore Falls Advertiser.
The association’s goal is to sell 100 bags and raise $100. It is confident that with the help of its dedicated supporters, that goal can be reached. The association strongly encourages supporters to share this news with family and friends as well.
The Community Bags are in displays around the store and at the checkout.
For more information about the program, visit hannaford.bags4mycause.com.
