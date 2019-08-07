Plant-based cooking class offered at local cafe

LEWISTON — A free plant-based cooking class will be presented by Olive Branch Cafe Executive Chef Greg Dennison at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at The Ark & Olive Branch Cafe, 791 Lisbon St.

To register, call Janet at 603-759-1994 or email [email protected]

School items being collected for children in need

LEWISTON — With many local families facing financial burdens, Community Clinical Services (CCS) Pediatrics, an affiliate of St. Mary’s Health System, is teaming up with community members to help make the challenge a little easier for parents in need.

Through Aug. 20, CCS Pediatrics is collecting school essentials for children in need and preparing backpacks for them as they get ready to head back to the classroom.

Those wishing to donate items for the backpacks may drop them off at CCS, 330 Sabattus St., Suite B, next to Women’s Health.

Items being collected include pencils, erasers, pens, markers, crayons, pencil cases, folders, binders, notebooks, highlighters, glue sticks, scissors, rulers, tissues, hand sanitizer, water bottles and backpacks. Individual items or fully packed backpacks will be accepted.

For more information, contact Nicki or Tiffany at CCS Pediatrics by calling 207-755-3160, by emailing [email protected] or [email protected] or visiting www.communityclinicalservices.com/pediatrics.

College planning workshops at Lewiston sites

LEWISTON — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will host free workshops, “Essentials of College Planning,” for adults 19 and over at the following times and locations:

• Lewiston Career Center, 5 Mollison Way, 9 and 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.

• UMA-Lewiston, 51 Westminster St., 9 and 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23.

• Lewiston Career Center, 5 Mollison Way, 9 and 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26.

• UMA-Lewiston, 51 Westminster St., 9 and 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.

• Fed Cap-Lewiston, 1035 Lisbon St., 9 and 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28.

To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703, or visit http://meoc.maine.edu.

