Couple to discuss volunteer work in El Paso

WAYNE — Steve and Molly Saunders will give a talk about their three weeks of volunteering in El Paso, Texas, in a program at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. As former Peace Corps volunteers in El Salvador, the Saunders decided it was time to be proactive and headed for Texas to volunteer in a church-run shelter for migrants coming from Central America.

The presentation will take place in the handicapped-accessible lower level. The library is located in downtown Wayne at 17 Old Winthrop Road.

For more information, phone the library at 207-685-3612 or visit http://www.cary-memorial.lib.me.us/.

Learn about Arctic and Antarctic in library program

WAYNE — Cary Memorial Library will presents “The Arctic and Antarctic: A Visual Journey” with Mark Rochkind at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. Rochkind’s travel talks/slideshows highlighting his world travels and photography have been a summer tradition at the Cary for many years. Learn about the polar regions of the planet.

The library is in downtown Wayne at 17 Old Winthrop Road. It is handicapped accessible and all are invited. For more information, call 207-685-3612 or visit http://www.cary-memorial.lib.me.us/.

Annual Dixfield photo contest is under way

DIXFIELD — The Dixfield Historical Society is announcing categories for the third annual Dixfield Days Photo Contest. Winners’ photos will be exhibited from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, during Dixfield Open Market Day.

Photos will be judged in landscape, portrait, still life, wildlife and pets, hometown and or military pride. Best in Show and People’s Choice will be awarded.

New this year, entries will be accepted anytime this summer by dropping them at Towle’s Corner Store or Towle’s Hardware. An entry form must be completed along with the $5 entry fee per photo. They will be taken to the Dixfield Historical Society Museum until the event in August. All entries will be displayed.

Last day for entry will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Dixfield Historical Society Museum House, 59 Main St.

Mahoosuc Community Band to play

BETHEL — The Mahoosuc Community Band will present a concert at the West Parish Congregational Church, Park Street, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.

The community band is under the direction of Patricia Boyle-Wight and rehearses in the basement of the West Parish Congregational Church at 7 p.m. Mondays.

Donations will be accepted at the door to defray the cost of music. Refreshments will be served following the concert.

Pollinators to be focus of free workshop

CHESTERVILLE — The Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District will host a workshop on pollinators from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House, 3 Boroughs Road.

The interactive workshop will guide participants through the observation, identification and ecology of pollinators. Eric Venturini, Maine USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service partner biologist for the Xerces Society, will touch on topics such as pollinator habitat needs, environmental stressors and what property owners can do to create more high value habitat for pollinator.

Call 207-778-4279 or e mail [email protected] with name, address, and phone number to register before Thursday, Aug. 15. The free workshop needs 20 participants to be held.

