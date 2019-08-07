DURHAM — The Acacia Masonic Lodge, Route 136 across from River Park, will hold a public bean supper from 4:30 to 6 pm. Saturday, Aug. 10.

On the menu are baked beans, chop suey, hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, bread, pickles and homemade pies. Prices are $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 5-12, and free for children under 5.

—

TURNER — The North Turner Union Presbyterian Church will host a Chicken Barbecue from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the North Turner GAR Hall.

Donations accepted at the door.

—

GRAY — A seniors hot lunch will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 151 West Gray Road.

The meal will include American chop suey, salad, dessert and beverage. There will be a love offering.

For more information, call 207-657-2009 or 207-657-7201.

—

NORWAY — The Oxford Rec Department will have its annual free community barbecue and music by the Classic Echoes from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.

There will be a demonstration of kid’s yoga in four 15-minute segments from 2 to 3 p.m., led by a certified instructor from Mindful Seed Yoga. There will be also face painting for the kids.

