FAYETTE — Steep Hill Farm at 26 Clyde Wells Road is open for picking and owner George Joseph expects an average crop this year.

“I’m happy with what we’re seeing. We were in the right place when the rain, cool weather hit this spring,” Joseph said recently.

His raspberry crop did not fare as well. Those bushes winter killed and there were no berries this year.

The blueberry plants at Steep Hill Farm are in a more protected spot.

“We’ve been pretty fortunate with winter damage for the past several years. We had some issues when the plants were young,” Joseph said.

Wilton Blueberry Farm was not as lucky. Owner Jan Collins last month said winter kill and disease meant there would be a very small crop. Picking hours there would be sporadic.

Steep Hill Farm is open daily, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. depending on the weather and berry availability. During thunderstorms and heavy rain the fields are closed. They may be closed to allow more berries to ripen.

The berries are $4.50 per quart. Pickers can bring their own boxes or purchase them there. The cost is 15 cents per box.

For picking availability or more information call 207–685–4155 or visit the website http://maineblueberryfarm.com/ and click on the blog. Picking updates are also found on their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Steep-Hill-Farm-Blueberries-128153230563059/.

