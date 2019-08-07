BATH — The Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will be presenting a workshop as part of the Invasive Forest Pest Outreach Program with the NRCS. This workshop is designed to help residents identify current and potential forest invasive pests and host species, to understand the threats these pests pose, and to learn how to report suspected pest sightings and damage. All participants will receive an information packet with fact sheets, species lists, and other relevant information regarding these three workshop goals.

This workshop provides attendees with the chance to earn free CEU’S from the Society of American Foresters Credits (Category 1-CF:2.0), Maine Board of Pesticide Control Credits (2.0), and the Maine Board of Licensure of Foresters (2.0 category 1).

The Androscoggin Valley SWCD will be holding the workshop on Wednesday, August 28, from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Patten Free Library in Bath. Please contact the District at 207-241-5377 or at [email protected] with any questions or to reserve a spot. Attendance is free to all who wish to attend. We hope to see you all there!

Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District is an equal opportunity employer and program provider and is prohibited from discriminating on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, ages, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

