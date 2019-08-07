Back in May, the JLLF Chamber of Commerce held its annual Golf Tournament on the beautiful Turner Highlands Golf Course. We filled the course, bought some mulligans, and after the shotgun start, balls were struck. Some even landed on the right fairway. There were betting holes and putting contests. The food was delicious. Fun was had by all.

Golf is fun, but we were there for a purpose. The JLLF Chamber raised thousands for scholarships given to local students pursuing further education. This year, our chamber gave away $1000 each to Kaitlyn Beaupre, Cody York, Zakary Toothaker, & Brett Hunt. Congratulations graduates. Those scholarships are thanks in large part to our generous sponsors, who include:

● Eagle sponsor: ReEnergy of Livermore Falls,

● Birdie sponsor: Axchem, Kemira,

● Par sponsors: Hilltop Collision Center, Verso Paper, Franklin Savings Bank, BASF, Otis Federal Credit Union, and Main-Land,

● Bogie sponsors: Inside Out Indoor Garden Supply, Boothby Law LLC, The Bean Group, Dead River Company, Axchem USA,

● Golf Cart sponsor: Ameriprise Financial,

● Putting Contest sponsor: Spruce Mountain Pharmacy.

Next year’s golf tournament event will be held on May 16, 2020. Put it on your calendar and see you on the links next year.

Planning for this year’s Apple Pumpkin Festival is underway. This event is our area’s signature festival and takes a lot of hands to produce. Please, we need your help for just a short while. Call the chamber or just come to our next planning meeting on June 25th, 6pm at Main-Land Development Consultants.

For more information about our Chamber, visit us at http://www.jay-livermore-lf.org. The JLLF Chamber’s fiery Administrative Director is Christine Fournier who can be reached at (207) 500-2464 or [email protected] Written by Robert (Bob) L. Berry III, CEO of Main-Land, who cannot seem to stay up late enough anymore to catch the fireworks.

