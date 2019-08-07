LEWISTON — The new fall brochure from Lewiston Adult Education has an array of choices, including bagels and turkey roulade.

Chef Dan Caron of the Green Ladle will teach a one-night class about combing turkey breast and stuffing into a spiral-shaped roll. Students in turkey roulade will be able to take some of their work home with them.

Lewiston Nutrition Director Alisa Roman will teach several fall classes, including bagel making and hors d’ oeuvres. Like the turkey roulade class, the one-night lesson hors d’ oeuvres will be held a few weeks before Thanksgiving.

Students looking for music lessons will have two different options. Kirsten Burgess, who appears on the cover of the Lewiston brochure, will teach Beginning Piano and Jordan Berube will teach Beginner Guitar. The piano class will be in a room with keyboards while guitar students will have to bring their own instruments.

Many classes have returned for the semester, including the Joy of Oil Painting, Meditation and Small Engine & Power Equipment Repair.

People looked to improve their skills have a number of options in the workforce classes. Students can sign up for an Excel class, take the two-night ServSafe food and beverage safety class or look into the certified nursing assistant program. Potential CNA students will have to take the CASAS exam and participate in interviews.

The brochure, which has gone out to Lewiston and Auburn residents, is a combined effort between Lewiston and Auburn Adult & Community Education. One half of it lists Lewiston classes and the other has Auburn classes.

Classes are also listed on the Lewiston Adult Education website at www.lewiston.maineadulted.org.

