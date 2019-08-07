JAY — Livermore Falls class of 1974 celebrated their 45th year class reunion on June 22. Thirty-six classmates got together at LaFleur’s restaurant in Jay for a luncheon. Many stories and trivia were shared. A toast was made for wishes of good health. The classmates were pleasantly surprised when a couple of their teachers, Mr. and Mrs. Grant, attended the reunion. Classmates traveled from New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Georgia and Florida. A raffle was held of items that people had made, home made lights, afghans and other gifts. A total of 61 people were in attendance.

