100 years ago: 1919

The final coat of paint was applied for this season on the Washburn primary school at the corner of Lake Auburn Avenue and Whitney Street, Auburn, yesterday. The building looks greatly improved, the new coat of the same color as that originally applied. The work was done by James A. Langen of Auburn.

50 years ago: 1969

A $5 a day increase in the room service rates at the Central Maine General Hospital become effective Aug. 1, it was announced yesterday by Dana S. Thompson, executive director of the hospital. Hospital officials also predicted a rise of nearly 13 percent in the cost of patient care during the next 12 months. Stephen Trafton, chairman of the hospital’s finance committee, has reported there are additional costs $365,000 in the operation of the hospital in the past year, even after careful searching for meaning-full savings by management and the board of trustees.

25 years ago: 1994

The Feeley Sisters will present a program of swing era hits on Monday at All Souls Chapel. The event is sponsored by the Poland Spring Preservation Society. The Auburn trio performs often in Maine and has a large following. Doors will open at 7 p.m. with the program starting at 7:30 p.m.

