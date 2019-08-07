BRIDGTON — Back by popular demand, the Rufus Porter Museum will host the Mystery/History House Tour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. The houses remain a mystery until check-in at the museum where participants receive their tour map.

The houses featured are only open for one day and include several Bridgton locations. Museum Director Karla Leandri Rider says, “It’s been hard keeping these locations a secret. I can’t wait until the day of the event when we can finally share all the amazing places we have picked.” Participants can take the tour at their own pace and are encouraged to check out Bridgton’s businesses and restaurants along the way.

As part of the tour, the Rufus Porter Museum will raffle a selection of gift baskets. Information and tickets for the baskets will be available in the museum store beginning on Thursday, Aug. 1. Winners will be drawn on the day of the tour.

Tickets are limited and cost $25 in advance/$30 on the day of the event and can be purchased by calling the museum at 207-647-2828 or at the museum store.

Stop by the Rufus Porter Museum between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at 121 Main St. For more information, visit www.rufusportermuseum.org.

« Previous

filed under: