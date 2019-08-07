LEWISTON — The Woman’s Hospital Association (WHA) Rotating Art Gallery at Central Maine Medical Center is now displaying the photography of Cally Peaco and the paintings of Sarah Martin.

Peaco began her career in the field of photography starting with a Brownie camera, progressing to 35 mm, then to digital equipment. She prefers the impact of black and white images, but still experiments with what she calls “surprises in color.” Growing up on a dairy farm in western Maine, Peaco documented traditions of rural life that included milking the cows, butter-making, harness racing and prize-winning contestants from county fairs, among other memorable themes.

As a seasoned photographer, she specializes in subjects of life’s ordinary moments and strives to capture those daily encounters that reveal magic, found everywhere if you look for it. Clouds, a rainy window, water’s reflections, shadow patterns and sunlit petals are but a few of nature’s viewpoints waiting to be caught by the camera’s eye. Peaco is a member, and exhibiting artist at Boothbay Region Art Foundation and River Arts Gallery in Damariscotta. She has shown her work at various galleries, festivals and fairs in Midcoast and Western Maine.

Martin’s interest in acrylic painting began about three years ago when she found painting lessons on You Tube by Cinnamon Cooney, who is often known as the Art Sherpa. Several months into the hobby she faced a significant challenge in her life when she woke up one morning to get ready for work and couldn’t see and had trouble walking. A neurologist diagnosed multiple sclerosis.

“Painting has really given me an outlet to express myself that I can do right from house. My husband and children are very supportive of my hobby. My 10-year-old daughter often paints with me. Painting really helps me cope with the physical and emotional ups and downs of my illness.”

Martin lives with her supportive husband, Mark, and their two children, Jacob, 14, and Rosie, 10.

The works on display may be purchased through the WHA Gift Shop located adjacent to the main lobby at Central Maine Medical Center. A percentage of sale proceeds benefits patients of CMMC.

