BETHEL — Mahoosuc Land Trust (MLT) is looking for original art work that express the uniqueness of the environment, people, and communities of Western Maine. “Calling Maine Home” is the theme of the 6 annual art show. All entries will be for sale and will be displayed at the Mahoosuc Land Trust office, 162 North Road, Bethel, as part of MLT’s celebration of Great Maine Outdoor Weekend on Sunday, September 15 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. All works will remain on display and available for viewing and purchase from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. until Friday, September 20. Plein Air artists are also welcome to demonstrate their craft during Sunday’s event.

There will be an art show preview on Saturday, September 14 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Land Trust office. Come and enjoy light refreshments, meet the artists and purchase selected works.

In its sixth year, the Art Celebration of Nature has had more than 40 exhibiting artists. There will be first, second, and third place prizes. Mahoosuc Land Trust will manage the sales. A 15% commission will be donated to MLT for each piece sold. Credit cards, cash and checks are accepted.

To learn more or receive entry guidelines, please contact Barbara at 824-3806 or [email protected]

