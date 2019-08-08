Frittata

If you’re looking for a fast and healthy crowd pleaser that helps you use up the stray of vegetables and cooked proteins in your refrigerator, than look no further than the frittata. It’s

basically a crustless quiche. Use whatever non juicy vegetables and/or meat you like.

Family Cooking Tip:Let the kids go on a scavenger hunt for the ingredients and teach them how to cut the vegetables. You would be surprised what a serrated plastic picnic knife can cut!

FRITTATA

INGREDIENTS

6 large eggs,

1/4 cup low fat milk

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 season ground pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons olive oil

4 oz or thereabouts cooked protein – bacon, sausage, grilled chicken etc.

2 cups approximately of vegetables chopped ( onions, leeks, mushrooms, spinach, broccoli,

cauliflower, cooked potatoes, etc.. )

1 teaspoon fresh herb leaves ( thyme, oregano, parsley all work well)

1 cup shredded cheese ( cheddar ,Swiss, provolone etc)

DIRECTIONS:

1.Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 400°F. (You don’t have to use the oven- you can do the whole thing on the stovetop if you cover the frittata in the last ten minutes of

cooking. It won’t brown,- but the cheese will melt)

2.Whisk the eggs, milk, nutmeg and salt together in a small bowl. Set aside.

3. Add oil to pan and heat up. Then add vegetables and sauté till tender.

4.Add egg and milk mixture to the vegetables.Spread the vegetables into an even layer, flattening with a spatula. Cook for a minute or two until you see the eggs at the edges of the pan

beginning to set.

5. Sprinkle the cheese on top and let it just starts to melt.

6. Then put the pan in the oven and bake until the eggs are set, 8 to 10 minutes. To check, cut a small slit in the center of the frittata. If raw eggs run into the cut, bake for another few minutes;

if the eggs are set, pull the frittata from the oven. For a browned, crispy top, run the frittata under the broiler for a minute or two at the end of cooking.

Cool and serve. Cool in the pan for 5 minutes, then slice into wedges and serve.

To make a double batch: Use a 9×13 baking pan that has been buttered or cooking spray. Do not use on stove top, just bake.

To make individual frittata “muffins”- use a cooking sprayed muffin pan and bake.

Storage: Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

