100 years ago: 1919

George A. Emerson and his son, Walter L. Emerson, attended last evening’s meeting of Morning Star Lodge, F. and A. M., Litchfield, making the trip by auto. Both are natives of Litchfield. Mr. Emerson senior is a past member of Morning Star Lodge, and Walter L. Emerson is a present master of Rabboni Lodge of Lewiston.

50 years ago: 1969

Moon explorer Neil A. Armstrong celebrated his 39th birthday with his 18 quarantined pals and only 25 candles on his cake. Armstrong and his Apollo 11 colleagues Edwin E. Aldin Jr. and Michael Collins were in their 16th day of isolation intended to keep possible lunar bugs from getting loose on earth. All remained in excellent health if no illnesses turn up or no dangerous organisms appear in the rocks the astronauts brought home, they’ll be returned to the outer world next Monday. With them are 16 other persons — doctors, technicians, a cook and two rock researchers accidentally exposed to moon dust.

25 years ago: 1994

The old Bates Mill is back in business after Fleet Bank and the Finance Authority of Maine approved a $500,000 working capital loan to allow the company to buy needed supplies in order to step up production and service more customers. At least 25 new jobs will be created over the next several months, according to a prepared statement by FAME. The company currently employs 95 people. Bates of Maine, owned by Alfred J. Lebel and D.J. Cahill, bought the assets of Bates Fabric Inc. last October shortly after that company ceased operations, according to Charles A. Mercer, FAME’s director of external affairs.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

