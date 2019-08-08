OTISFIELD – William D. Scott passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at the Maine Veterans’ Home in South Paris, Maine.

Bill was born July 9, 1930, in Medford, Mass., to Gordon and Janie Scott, and spent many summers as a boy in his beloved second home – Golden Grove, New Brunswick, Canada, the home of both his parents. He was a veteran of the armed forces and served during the Korean Conflict. Upon discharge he attended the University of Maine, Orono where he pitched for the school’s baseball team. He graduated in 1957 as a member of the Maine chapter of both the Phi Beta Kappa honor society and the Phi Kappa Phi honor society.

Bill worked for the New England Telephone Company for his entire career splitting his time among various offices in New England until finally settling in the Boston office for the final 20 years of his career. It was in the Portland, Maine, office that Bill met his wife of 60 years, Janice Hodgkins. They married in June 1959 and started a family, ultimately settling in Beverly, Mass. In 1987, Bill retired to his little piece of heaven on Thompson Lake.

From a young age, Bill was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and loved the fact that he had seen his hero, Ted Williams, play in Fenway Park. For many years Bill also followed the trials and tribulations of the big bad Bruins, and Bobby Orr in particular. He became an avid golfer in his retirement and was a member of the Summit Springs Golf Course in Poland, Maine. It was there, in 2007, that he achieved the pinnacle for any golfer: a hole in one.

Bill was an avid reader and a lover of both crossword and jigsaw puzzles. He loved music, especially classical, country, The Beatles and ABBA.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Janice; his son, Bill and his partner, Pamela Baldwin, of South Portland, Maine; his son, David and his wife, Beckie, of Hampden, Maine; his daughter, Jennifer and her husband, Glenn Andersen of Beverly, Mass.; his daughter, Janie and her husband, Tony Morose, of Westhampton, Mass.; two grandsons, Michael and Jack Andersen of Beverly, Mass., and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Gordon and Janie Scott, and by his sisters, Lois Thibodeau, Carolyn Thibodeau and Virginia Scott.

Bill was a really good guy, full of wit, wisdom and humor. He leaves behind a legacy of love and really bad “dad” jokes. He will be greatly missed by his family. Go Sox!

There will be no visiting hours or funeral. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Maine Veterans’ Home Resident Activities Fund (South Paris, ME office) or the Jimmy Fund.

