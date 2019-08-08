NORWAY — What do you think of when you hear the word “Restorative”? Maybe you think of restoring a piece of old furniture or making something new and better than before. Now what if we adopted that concept of making something restored and apply it to our community at large? The Oxford County Wellness Collaborative has been doing this in our community by offering Restorative Community Trainings.

In these trainings participants practice the skills needed to hold respectful and meaningful conversations that build connections. They are taught to be more inclusive, welcoming and understanding, to acknowledge the gifts that all community members hold, and to be understanding of the challenges that may cause someone to feel isolated and disconnected within their community. Isolation and disconnection are common in rural areas like Oxford County, and can pose a real threat to health and well being.

Not feeling valued is also a very real issue. In 2017, The Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey reported that only 59.7% of Oxford County middle school students felt they mattered to their community. There is a need to make the time to connect with one another. The Oxford County Wellness Collaborative has been fortunate to team up with the Alan Day Community Garden in Norway to provide a Restorative Community Trainings at the garden. These trainings are open to everyone, and hosting them at the garden also allows the garden’s Youth Leadership Program (YLP) members to attend. The YLP teaches local students about gardening, food systems, leadership skills, and helps them to deepen their connection to their community.

If you are interested in attending a Restorative Community Training or offering one to your group, please call or email Emily Knapp at 739-6222 or [email protected] The Wellness Collaborative believes that training more people to host respectful, connecting conversations is another step further in restoring our communities. To learn more about the Wellness Collaborative, please visit www.ocwcmaine.org.

