He is another pitcher that does not draw oohs and ahhs when the speed of his fastball is flashed on the scoreboard.

But even if Konner Wade can’t get that speedball by you, he’s going to make it tough on a hitter … like he did Thursday afternoon when the Portland Sea Dogs routed the Erie SeaWolves 9-0 at Hadlock Field.

Wade (3-4) threw seven scoreless innings, allowing five hits and no walks, striking out five.

“He comes in and throws quality strikes,” Sea Dogs Manager Joe Oliver said. “He’s not going to wow you with the radar gun, but he controls contact.”

Wade’s fastball registers around 88 mph but, when mixed in with his slider, cutter and change-up, is effective.

“I was able to move all my pitches around and throw pretty much anything I wanted to in any count,” Wade said.

This was not a fluke. Wade has been solid all season, since the Red Sox signed him May 24 from the independent Sugar Land (Texas) Skeeters.

In his nine Portland starts, Wade has a 2.15 ERA. He also made a spot start in Triple-A Pawtucket (one earned run in five innings).

“He’s able to keep guys honest,” Oliver said. “It’s the same song and dance when (Matthew) Kent and (Daniel) McGrath throw well.”

McGrath (1.34) and Kent (3.36) also mix in high 80’s fastballs with a variety of pitches.

Wade, 27, was originally with the Rockies’ organization but joined the Skeeters when he was released in 2018. His emergence this year has been one reason why the Sea Dogs have been able to make a run in the second half of the Eastern League schedule. Portland (24-23) is in second place in the East Division, 5 ½ games behind Reading, which was scheduled to play late Thursday night.

Portland is contending because of its offense, too. The Sea Dogs were relentless with 15 hits, nine for extra bases.

Charlie Madden, Joey Curletta and Jarren Duran all homered. Luke Tendler was 3 for 5. C.J. Chatham went 2 for 5 to increase his league-leading batting average to .298.

Madden, a catcher who has been summoned before from Salem, is in town to replace Jhon Nunez (sore hamstring). Madden is hitting .216 with one home run in Salem, but he seems comfortable in a Sea Dogs uniform – batting .296 with three homers in nine Double-A games.

Madden clocked a leadoff home run in the third inning off Tigers prospect Alex Faedo (6-7). Faedo hurt his back on the next play, fielding a bunt by Duran. After a visit by the trainer, Faedo stayed in. He also threw the fourth inning – surrendering the homer to Curletta – but then left the game as a precaution.

It was the seventh home run for Curletta.

The Sea Dogs did most of their damage against Erie’s relievers. Brett Netzer’s two doubles, and Duran’s first Double-A home run, came against relievers.

Meanwhile, Wade was cruising. He allowed one hit through four innings, escaped a couple of two-hit jams in the next two innings, and pitched a 1-2-3 seventh.

“He pitched,” Sea Dogs pitching coach Paul Abbott said, emphasizing the second word. “He mixed it up, changed speeds, changed eye-level, moved it in, moved it out. Kept it away from the barrel.”

Jenrry Mejia relieved in the eighth. Mejia, the former Mets closer who is attempting a comeback from three failed tests for PED use, pitched a one hit, one-strikeout inning. Robinson Leyer did the same in the ninth.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock at 7 p.m. Friday against the Akron Rubber Ducks.

