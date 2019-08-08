WINTHROP — Painters, potters, photographers, jewelry-makers, fabric artists and fine craftsmen will descend upon downtown Winthrop during the 32nd Winthrop Sidewalk Art Festival being held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.

Sponsored by the Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber, the annual summer festival will also offer live music, lobster rolls, barbecues, homemade pies and other baked goods.

Musicians from the area, including Ed DesJardins, Stone Quarry Band and others, will play from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rummage sales and luncheons will be held at local churches, including St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Route 135; the United Methodist Church, 58 Main St.; and the Winthrop Congregational Church, 10 Bowdoin St., which will offer lobster rolls.

At the Bailey Public Library, 39 Bowdoin St., the “Naturalist as an Artist” children’s program begins at 10:30 a.m., along with other activities that will continue until 2 p.m.

A Cornhole Tournament, sponsored by Winthrop Plays Outside organization, will take place at van der Brew, 30 Summer St., at 2 p.m. Kayak, canoe and paddleboard rentals will also be available on Summer Street through Webb & Sons Paddling from 1 to 5 p.m.

As part of the Norcross Point summer concert series, local band Sons of Be’s will play at 2 p.m at the head of Maranacook Lake on Memorial Drive. The concert is free.

For more information, call 207-377-8020 or email [email protected]

