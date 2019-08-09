REGION — Central Maine Board #20 is offering basketball a 5-week rules course for people interested in becoming a certified basketball official in 3 locations throughout Central Maine.

The Augusta class meets 6 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays beginning on September 23 and will be held at Buker Community Center on 22 Armory St.

The Waterville class meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning September 24 at Waterville High School through Adult Education.

The Newcastle class meets 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays beginning on September 24 and will be held at Lincoln Academy Room 106.

The cost is $75. For more information, contact TJ Halliday @ 522-2029 or e-mail at [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: