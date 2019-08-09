Catch David Young & The Interstate Kings live at two locations Aug. 10
Maine recording group David Young & The Interstate Kings will perform at two locations on Saturday, Aug. 10. From 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., they will appear at a free show at the L.L. Bean Concert In The Park in Freeport. Then from 8 p.m. to midnight, they will perform at Gritty’s, Main Street, Auburn. The band plays a variety of classic and southern rock and folk rock covers and their own originals, including songs from their latest EP and current singles. Band members are David Young, guitar/lead vocals; Seth Martin, bass/vocals; and Deven Young, drums/vocals.