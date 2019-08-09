Love the sights and sounds of steel drum bands? Then join us in Riverfront Park on Thursday, August 15th at 6:30 p.m. for a Flash in the Pans concert. Based in Blue Hill, Maine, Flash in the Pans is one of the largest community-based steel drum bands in the country. Formed in 1990, members of FLASH! find as much joy in playing the steel drum (known as pan) as they do in sharing their music with enthusiastic audiences of all ages, from infants to centenarians. Don’t miss this great opportunity to spend a summer evening with family and friends, in beautiful Riverfront Park, enjoying these talented performers!

Bring your blankets and chairs and join us at the Riverfront Park at 6:30pm for an evening of great music. Please remember, Riverfront Park is a tobacco free zone. We are counting on having beautiful weather, but if it rains, the concert will have to be postponed until the following week, Thursday, August 22 at 6:30pm in the park.

The 2018 summer concert series is hosted by The Old Town Public Library and sponsored by The City of Old Town, and the generous concert attendees who put their bills and coins in the donation jar each concert night. We thank you all for your support! Concerts will be held at Riverfront Park in Old Town at 6:30 pm, every Thursday evening from July 11 to August 15. For a complete list of this year’s performers, visit the library’s website at: http://old-town.lib.me.us

