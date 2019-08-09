100 years ago: 1919

A timely stop of a runaway horse was made by Ralph B. Harnden, truckman, yesterday afternoon. The animal had a good start but was stopped as he was about to pass between two big automobiles at one side of the street. The damage was small compared to what it appeared to be.

50 years ago: 1969

Mrs. Edward M. Kennedy in her first public appearance since her husband was involved in a fatal auto accident in July. She was given top billing as narrator for tonight’s Boston Pop Orchestra production of Tchaikovsky’s “Peter and the Wolf.” Mrs. Kennedy, expecting a child next February, arrived at the lush 200-acre compound Monday night. She attended closed rehearsals with the orchestra this morning and remained in seclusion after her arrival in Lenox.

25 years ago: 1994

“Tips for a Better Golf Game” will be the focus of a Horizons55 educational program today from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Health Information Center at the Lewiston Mall. Ron Bibeau, assistant golf professional at Martindale Country Club in Auburn, will offer tips on how golfers can improve their game and will answer questions.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

