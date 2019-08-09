A Milford man was arrested last week after he set fire to his ex-girlfriend’s clothing in the front yard of his home.

According to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland, Justlin Loring, 26, was charged with aggravated criminal mischief after the fire, which was in the early morning hours on Tuesday, July 30 at Loring’s home on Main Road in Milford. Destroyed in the fire was the woman’s clothing, backpack and shoes. She was not at the house at the time, said McCausland.

Loring was taken to the Penobscot County Jail and later released on $850 bail.

filed under: