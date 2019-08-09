Sandy and Wynn Muller stopped by the Wilton Congregational Church for blueberry cake Friday, Aug. 2. The annual Wilton Blueberry Festival is always held the first full weekend in August. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden
The Franklin County 4-H Beef Club had a float in the 37th Annual Wilton Blueberry Festival parade, Pictured from left are Amber Smith, Alexis Meisner, Jade Fitch, Cameran Fitch, Kelsie Butterfield, Jack Sullivan and Caleb Fitch. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden
Friends of Wilson Lake provided free boat rides Friday afternoon during the Wilton Blueberry Festival. Helping dockside are Annaset Jackson, back-to and Richard Ramos. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden
Rylee Hinckley of Avon heads down the slip ‘n slide at Kineowatha Park Friday afternoon, Aug. 2. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden
Mike Rivard of Mexico drives his Massey Harris 30 to the finish during the Antique Tractor Pull at Kineowatha Park. It was one of several events at the park during the Wilton Blueberry Festival Saturday, Aug. 2 Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden
Rep. Scott Landry (D-Farmington) and Wilton Blueberry Festival Organizer Shannon Chase Smith greeted one another prior to the parade Saturday morning. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden
Even some parade spectators dressed for the 37th Annual Wilton Blueberry Festival’s theme of Mardi Gras. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden
Crooked Bill performed at the Wilton Congregational Church Friday afternoon, Aug. 2 Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden
Eric Nichols and Crystal Williams are seen with the Nordica Museum float prior to the 37th Annual Wilton Blueberry Festival parade Saturday, Aug. 3. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden