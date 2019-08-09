POLAND – Rita C. Ray, 82, passed away Aug. 7, 2019 peacefully with her family by her side.

She was born in Danville to the parents of Joseph and Hermenie Lalemand Nov. 18, 1936. Rita attended local schools in Auburn where she was a head majorette.

She married her high school sweetheart Ernest Ray on Aug. 31, 1957 and they raised three lovely daughters, Tina, Tammy, and Tracy. They also raised their grandson, Derek, after their daughter Tina passed.

She was a very caring mother of three daughters, grandmother of five grandsons and six great-grandchildren.

After schooling she worked at Knap Shoe, Old Town Shoe in Old Town while her husband attended University of Maine. After being a stay-at-home mom and her children had grown up, she worked at Fabrita Faberics and Paine Products. She also worked with her daughters, Tina at her ABC childcare center in Auburn and Tammy’s Greenhouse in New Hampshire.

Rita’s pride was living and enjoying her lakefront home on Middle Range Pond, the lake life she loved most was swimming, boating, gardening, and hosting her family events. She also enjoyed traveling to Aruba and Florida, camping in her motor home, and also loved watching her grandsons sporting events.

Rita in her younger and current years enjoyed, camping at the ocean, skiing, snowmobiling, tennis, bowling, roller skating, and most of all dancing with her husband.

Rita was predeceased by her parents; her three sisters and three brothers; and her first born daughter, Tina.

She is survived by her husband, Ernest Ray of Poland; daughters, Tammy of Otisfield and Tracy and her husband, Michael of Poland; grandsons, Derek and his wife, Robyn of Raymond, Jacob of Poland, Joey and his wife, Sarah of Poland, Ryan and Riley of Poland; great-grandchildren, Lucy, Addison, Holly, Oliver, Emmett, and Lachlan.

Visiting hours will be Monday August 12, 4 p.m. at the Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 90 Lewiston St., Mechanic Falls. A celebration of life service will follow.

Please visit www.TheFortinGroupAuburn.com to leave condolences for Rita’s family and friends.

