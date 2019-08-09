Guy E Rowe Elementary School sixth-grade students recently held a Student Activity Night for grades four to six and raised $250 for the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine. The students recently visited the Cancer Resource Center for a tour and presented the check to Operations and Development Director Diane Madden, who commented, “I am so glad they could visit us in person, see the center and hear how their donation will help individuals and families in Western Maine who have been impacted by cancer.” From left sitting are Lizzy Hammond, Abby Toohey, Avery Hilden, Yuric Tripp, Xian Tripp; standing, Diane Madden, Tessa Moore, Mariah Moore, Sherri Moulton, Principal Dan Hart, Carter Holbrook, Dean Rudman and Kolby Sweeney.