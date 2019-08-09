SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Madelyn E. Wade graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Wade is the daughter of Robert G. Wade and Joane K. Lloyd and sister of Benjamin T. Wade of Topsham.

She is a 2015 graduate of Mount Ararat High School, Topsham. She earned an associate degree in 2017 from Southern Maine Community College, Brunswick.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: